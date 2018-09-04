SAUK CITY—Justin M. Tesch, age 31, passed away Sept. 4, 2018. He was born March 22, 1987, the son of Butch and Brenda (Steckelberg) Tesch. Justin attended Sauk Prairie Schools graduating in 2005. He owned and operated J Tesch Enterprises. Justin enjoyed his “piece of Heaven” his hobby farm on the hill.
He is survived by his life partner, Kaitlyn; three children, Matthew, Lilly, and Caleb; parents, Butch and Brenda Tesch; one brother, Cody; one sister, Jessica; grandparents, Les and Marlynn Tesch, Ivan and JoAnn Steckelberg; nephew, Michael; aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at FIRST UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, Sauk City. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a fund to be established for his children.