Terry L. Geyman

Feb. 19, 1951 - Sept. 14, 2023

ROCK SPRINGS - September 14, 2023, Terry L. Geyman, 72, of Rock Springs, WI, passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife Diane (Klitzke) at his side. Early that morning, the clouds lifted, and the good Lord ushered him to heaven.

Terry and Diane married in 1973 and for twenty-six years resided on the infamous "Hill Street" in Rock Springs where they raised their three beautiful daughters. In 2003 they built a home in the country outside of the village of Rock Springs where they currently reside enjoying the unparalleled nature views and great neighbors surrounding them.

Born February 19, 1951 to Lorraine D. (Holtz) Geyman Klingenmeyer and Earl A. Geyman, Terry lived his rambunctious young life in Rock Springs, WI with his two siblings, Thomas "Tom" Geyman, Richard "Dick" Geyman, step-brothers and close friend, Bill Rindfleisch, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends nearby.

In a word, Terry was a servant and his passion to improve the communities in which he lived and worked along with his keen intellect drove all his pursuits.

He had a long and successful 30-year career with the Baraboo National Bank serving as the Vice President – Rock Springs Branch.

When not spending time with his beautiful wife, daughters or grandkids, one would find him volunteering his time to the Baraboo Rotary, Lions Club of Reedsburg, RAMC Foundation and the Scholarship Committee for Paul Schenck.

In addition to his love for being a servant, he was also a dedicated supporter, fundraiser and fan of Reedsburg High School athletics – he wouldn't miss Friday Night Lights, take downs on the wrestling mat any given Saturday or some good hoop action. Let's also not forget his love of the Badgers, Packers, traveling, golf, fishing and hunting – great memories and laughs will never be forgotten.

Family Who Went Before:

Terry was predeceased by father, Earl A. Geyman, mother, Lorraine D. (Holtz) Geyman Klingenmeyer, father-in-law, Edwin (Ed) Klitzke and mother-in-law, Luella (Lou) Klitzke.

Family He Left Behind:

He is survived by wife, Diane A. (Klitzke) Geyman; daughters: Lisa Geyman Harrison (Dan), Jamie Geyman Duessler (Chadd), Mandy Geyman Retzlaff (Ross); grandchildren: Kate Harrison, Reese Duessler, Landon Retzlaff, Reid Harrison, Linnea Retzlaff, and Ruxin Retzlaff; and brothers: Thomas "Tom" Geyman and Richard "Dick" Geyman.

His legacy will carry on forever reminding us that we control our attitudes and our fight for life while on this earth. We choose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ modeled for us.

There are no words that can express how grateful and blessed we are to the University of Wisconsin Transplant Center for their 29 years of care, love and support. Also a heartfelt thank you to Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Agrace Hospice (Rae Calhoun) for doing everything they could to support Terry.

In his memory, donations can be made to his memorial fund, which will support St. John Cemetery, St. John's Church in Rock Springs, Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation and UW Health Transplant Center.

Memorial services will be as follows. There will be a visitation held on Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, WI. The funeral will be Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Church, Rock Springs, WI followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery.

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers for Terry and the Geyman Family!