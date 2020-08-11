Terry, Charlotte

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Charlotte Terry, age 80, of Madison, Wis., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1940, in Muscoda, Wis., to Emeline (Sieling) and Ernest Walker.

Charlotte grew up in the Spring Green, Montfort and Highland area and graduated from Highland High School in 1958. She excelled in ice skating, cheerleading, dancing, baton twirling, singing, accordion playing, baritone playing, and being the drum majorette in the high school marching band.

In 1959, Charlotte married James Hoernke of Highland and they had two children together, Julie and William. Living in Highland, Kenosha, and settling in Monona where they raised Julie and William. Charlotte worked in the banking industry for over 20 years, becoming a branch manager. She enjoyed bowling, playing softball, sewing, quilting, gardening, and singing in the Monona United Methodist Church choir. After 13 years of marriage, Jim and Charlotte divorced in 1972.

In November of 1984, Char married Bill L. Terry of Madison. A year after they were married, Char and Bill opened Char's Floral on Monona Drive, in Monona, where they tirelessly served many wonderful customers and made many lasting friendships for the 18 years they were in business.