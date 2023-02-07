January 6, 1955 – December 22, 2022

MADISON — Teresa “Teri” Phyllis Johnson, 67, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Teri was born to Jacqueline (Johnson) Anderson, in Madison, on January 6, 1955.

Teri had an infectious smile, with trademark dimples. She adored her two sons, James and Michael, and enjoyed spending time with them. They were the love of her life and she was so proud to be their mother. Teri deeply grieved the loss of Michael and will now be greatly missed by James.

Teri enjoyed drawing and displayed talent as a child. She had a bold personality, which landed her a role in a school play — “The King and I.” She was very excited to be part of a play production.

Teri also enjoyed cooking and music.

Though life on this earth was a difficult journey for Teri, ultimately, she found peace in the hope of things to come, with “Jeshua” (Jesus), her Savior.

Teri is survived by her son, James Johnson, of Madison, Wis.; mother, Jacqueline Schmied; adoptive father, Gerald Myhre; sisters, Vicki (Gerd) Walta, Carrie Garity, Linda Myhre, and Nancee (Michael) Burge; uncle James Johnson; as well as many nieces, nephews and others.

Teri was preceded in death by her son, Michael Johnson; and longtime companion, Jeff Dinger.

A private family service will be held in the spring.