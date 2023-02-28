July 31, 1952 – Feb. 18, 2023

PARDEEVILLE — Teresa K. Breuer, 70 of Pardeeville, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Randolph Health Services. She was born July 31, 1952, in Bagley, Wis., the daughter of Bernard and Loretta (Krueger) Lenzendorf.

She attended High School in Lancaster and received a degree from Southwest Vocational Institute in mechanical engineering. She worked as a bar owner at JT Bar and Grill in Lone Rock. Her hobbies included garage sales, camping at various locations, and family time.

Survivors include daughters: Lisa (Jeff) Blynn, Dawn (Dave) Teetzen, and Jody (Mat) Dunn; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; six sisters; and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and one nephew Jeremy.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.