Feb. 11, 1942 – Feb. 4, 2023

MADISON—Teresa Anne Sanders passed away in Madison, Wis., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Feb. 11, 1942, to Verner and Jeane Mooney. Teresa’s family moved several times as she was growing up, with roots in Illinois and North Dakota. Her parents raised eight children, and they settled in Watertown, Wis.

Teresa attended UW-Whitewater and trained and worked as a teacher. She followed events locally and around the world, maintaining compassion and caring deeply about people everywhere. She practiced hope and participated in votes, marched, advocated, and stood alongside people. Consuming media and books, she was moved profoundly by language, culture and art. Her sharpness with wit and calculated humor, could bring about smiles any moment. Vegetarian, traveler, advisor, listener, modest, and patient, Teresa was fierce in protecting family, the ultimate mama bear. She loved, supported, stood up for and alongside, and cajoled her husband of more than 53 years.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Sanders; their children, Benjamin, Seth and Sarah; grandson, Zion; six other siblings and their families; and many friends who mourn her loss.

Teresa bore limitless determination that people be treated equally no matter their identity, expression, upbringing, circumstances, or beliefs. Teresa placed highest esteem for each person’s own bodily and cerebral gifts and capacities to be human. She trumpeted people’s rights to be comfortable and safe in being themselves, always and everywhere.

No planned services. To remember Teresa, take many moments, notice beautiful things, and tell people they matter. Allow humor to remind us laughter is great, and go get some ice cream.

Donations in Terry’s name may be made to Doctors Without Borders, Michael J. Fox Foundation, or any charities in support of education. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

