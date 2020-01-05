Terbilcox, Frederick Charles

BARABOO - Frederick Charles Terbilcox, age 93, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Fred was born on Oct. 29, 1926, in Baraboo, the son of Fred and Pearl (Bauer) Terbilcox. Fred attended Baraboo High School and enlisted in the United States Navy serving his country during WWII. After his honorable discharge, he attended school in LaCrosse and transferred to Madison where he received a degree in accounting.

On Sept. 1, 1951, he was united in marriage to Betty Jane Latotzka at the EUB Church in Baraboo. From this marriage, they had three children, Patricia, Thomas, and Amy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fred was employed at Ohmeda Medical Supply Company for over 39 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and was very proud when he built his own home. He also enjoyed Model Railroading and toured several states to attend Club Conferences. Fred was also an accomplished silversmith and produced many unique pieces for family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; three children, Patricia (Kurt) Jomo, Thomas (Paula Lee) Terbilcox, and Amy Terbilcox; four grandchildren, Torin, Hollis, Teigen, Ella; brother, Bill (Lory) Terbilcox; sister-in-law, Louise Yeck; and other relatives and friends. Fred was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 615 Broadway St., Baraboo, with Pastor Marianne Cotter officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo, with military rites provided by the Baraboo Veterans Honor Guard.

Baldwin Funeral Services 520 East St., Baraboo, Wis. 53913 (608) 356-4656

To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Terbilcox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.