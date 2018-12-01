MADISON - Socorro M. Teniente, age 73, passed away on Nov. 30, 2018. Cancer took her away from us sooner than we were ready to give her up. Socorro was born in Nuevo Laredo, Tamulipas, Mexico.
Growing up poor in Mexico meant Socorro would have many jobs over the course of her life, starting with helping her mother clean houses and working as a teen migrant farm worker. It was while working on a farm in Wisconsin that Socorro met Rodolfo, and they soon pursued their version of the American Dream. Though she had many jobs over the course of her life, the ones she liked best were the ones where she felt she could make a difference. She could not have been more aptly named as "Socorro" means "help" or "aid" in Spanish. Her mission in life was to help people as much as she could. She will be fondly remembered by the people she worked with in Madison at Centro Hispano and Joining Forces for Families, and by the scores of people she was able to help through her work there. Whether it was finding a job, an apartment, or just learning what it takes for an immigrant to survive in a new country, language and culture, people knew they could count on her to help as best as she could.
She was dedicated to her community work almost as much as she was to her faith. Socorro was a faithful servant of God and to her congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved all the brothers and sisters in her congregation and the support they gave her throughout her life.
One of Socorro's wishes in life was to have her family close to her. Whether near or far, she kept everyone close to her heart. Anyone who knew Socorro could feel the patience, care and compassion she genuinely felt for all people. Socorro also loved nature and gardening. Every flower or plant in her garden had a story. Just like the people in her life, they were all beautiful to her. She loved us all. No place showed Socorro's love for her family like her dining room table. If you were lucky enough to ever sit at her table, you knew what love tasted like. Her food fed your soul and uplifted your spirits and was accompanied by memories and laughter, and if you needed it--sage advice. Words cannot express the profound sadness we will feel because of her absence, but we know we are better for having had her in our lives. ¡Mamí, te queremos muchísimo!
She is survived by her husband, Rodolfo S. Teniente; and their children: Javier (Danielle), Maria, Sarah (Bradley), Rita (Ivan), Jessica (Hector); and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Dec 9, 2018, at 3 p.m., in NOAH'S EVENT VENUE, 5020 American Family Drive, Madison. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.