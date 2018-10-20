MADISON—Joan H. TenBruggencate, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. She was born June 12, 1922, in Soest, the Netherlands.
Joan grew up in Amersfoort, where she acquired an associate’s degree in child-related social work. She married Jan K. TenBruggencate July 15, 1946, and in 1949, they emigrated with their newborn son, Jan Willem, to Canada, where later Alison was born. They then emigrated in 1956 to the Hawaiian Islands, where Peter was born. The family lived on the island of Molokai, the French Congo, again in Holland, New York, Florida and Wisconsin.
Joan had a fine touch for gardening, pottery-making, sewing and cross-stitching. She felt a deep love for wildlife, and could tame any animal and identify any bird. She made friends with many feral cats and dearly loved her domesticated ones. Perhaps because of all the travel, and because she was an only child, Joan derived special joy from being in the presence of her children, their friends, and later, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren—and she positively glowed having a baby in her arms.
Most will remember Joan for her unfailing wit and candor. She had her family laughing even in her last few days. Joan is survived by her children, Jan W.P. TenBruggencate (Carolyn Larson), M. Alison TenBruggencate (Tony D`Alessandro) and W. Peter TenBruggencate (Diana Dover); grandchildren, Darin A. TenBruggencate (Sheena Nakahira), Janna K. Pollock (Sean) and Alena M. TenBruggencate (Drew Schmidt); and great-grandchildren, Rhea L. TenBruggencate and William T. Pollock. She was also a grandmother to Robert D’Alessandro (Kasey) and Chelsey Negrete (Justin); and great-grandmother “Opu” to Maisie and Remy Negrete.
The family warmly thanks the wonderful staff at Tabor Oaks, Oakwood Village, who helped make Joan’s final years fulfilling.
A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, followed by a Remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. and a burial at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1 Speedway Road, Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dane County Humane Society, the Madison Cat Project or the Odyssey Project, Inc., 21 N. Park St., Room 7223, Madison WI 53715-1218.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434