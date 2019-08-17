MADISON—Sandra A. Loniello Temecula, Calif., age 73, passed away at home on August 9, 2019. She was survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary M. Loniello; their son Chad; mom, Betty Steivo; sisters, Pam and Wendy. Sandra loved to grow many kinds of flowers, was an excellent cook, was very family-oriented, selfless, and her hobby was making holiday craft decorations.
