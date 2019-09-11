STOUGHTON - Odean Arlin Teigen, age 86, of Stoughton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab Center.
A funeral service will be held at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Odean Teigen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.