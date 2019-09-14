STOUGHTON - Odean Arlin Teigen, age 86, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept.10, 2019.
He was born on June 25, 1933, in Stoughton, the son of Otis and Adeline (Gullickson) Teigen. Odean was a 1951 graduate of Stoughton High School.
Odean proudly served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, with the 32nd Red Arrow Division for 13 years. He was activated to Fort Lewis, Wash. for the Berlin Crisis. Odean worked 43 years for the City of Stoughton Street Department, the last 31 years as the Superintendent. He was a member of Covenant Lutheran Church, American Legion Post No. 59 of Stoughton, serving as both an honor guard and past Post Commander, Kegonsa Masonic Lodge No. 73, the Scottish Rite, many units within the Zor Shrine, the Eastern Star and the Fire Chiefs Association. Odean was on the Stoughton Volunteer Fire Department for 41 years, serving as Chief the last 10 years. He was known for his many years of volunteerism and as an icon of the community; he felt very honored to receive many awards. Odean’s memory will forever be remembered through the continued stories and jokes that will be shared. He enjoyed attending Badgers football games, hunting, fishing and spending time at the cabin.
Odean is survived by his daughter, Sherry (Robert) Leick; two sons, Arlin and Dale Teigen; two grandchildren, Robert Leick II (Christi Langer) and Kären (Rob) Drogsvold; two great-grandchildren, Casey Nelson and Amery Drogsvold; two brothers, DuWayne (Marilyn) Teigen and Eugene Teigen; and sister-in-law, Helen (Thomas) Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Teigen, in 1963; his wife, Katherine Teigen, in 2012; sister-in-law, Esther Teigen; and brother-in-law, William Kraedemann II.
A funeral service will be held at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the American Legion Post No. 59, 803 N. Page St., Stoughton. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. On Monday, beginning at 7:30 p.m., a Masonic Service and a Pass and Review by the American Legion Post No. 59 will be held at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post No. 59, Covenant Lutheran Church or the Stoughton Fire Department. The family wishes to give a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Stoughton Home Heath, Stoughton Hospital and Skaalen Riverwalk. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
