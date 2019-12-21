Tegtmeyer, Jr., Gamber F.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLO. - Gamber F. Tegtmeyer, Jr. died Dec 4, 2019, due to complications of a stroke suffered in October. He was born in Milwaukee in 1933, attended Riverside University High School, Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City. He returned to Wisconsin to complete a Residency in Neurology at the University of Wisconsin, where he met his wife Audrey. Gamber joined the Air Force in 1962, where he served with many lifelong friends. After being Honorably Discharged in 1965, he returned to Madison to become the first Neurologist in private practice in Madison, where he would spend his entire career. He was active in the local medical community serving as chief of staff at the then Madison General Hospital and as president of the Wisconsin Neurological Society and was active nationally including helping to administer oral Neurology boards. He retired from practice in 1995 but continued to support the medical needs of the community at the Benevolent Specialists Project (BSP) in Middleton. He was an avid supporter of the arts in Madison and around Wisconsin. He served on the board of the Madison Civic Music Association and was a proud early supporter of American Players Theater. After the death of Audrey in 2013, he moved to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to be closer to his youngest grandchildren. There he became active in the retirement community at Casey’s Pond, volunteered in the local schools, and was a strong supporter of the arts, including the Strings Music Festival. In addition to his wife of 52 years, Audrey, he was preceded in death by his brother John and sister Charlotte. He is survived by his sister Margaret Cohen, his sons David (Jess) of Steamboat Springs, Ken (Danna) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Tom of San Antonio, Texas, as well as grandchildren Benjamin, Sam, Isabelle, Margaret, Charlotte and Daniel. A ceremony will be held in Steamboat Springs at a future date, and a private memorial will be held next summer.