Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT SATURDAY FOR LAFAYETTE...GREEN LAKE...FOND DU LAC...IOWA...MARQUETTE... WASHINGTON...JEFFERSON...SHEBOYGAN...DODGE...GREEN...COLUMBIA... ROCK...SAUK AND DANE COUNTIES... * THERE ARE WIDESPREAD ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING IN THE WARNED AREA. THIS WAS A RESULT OF RAPID SNOW MELT AND RAINFALL OCCURING ON FROZEN GROUND, ALONG WITH THE COMPLICATION OF ICE JAMS. MANY RIVERS CONTINUE TO RISE. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MADISON, JANESVILLE, SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, BELOIT, WEST BEND, SUN PRAIRIE, FITCHBURG, WATERTOWN, MIDDLETON, BEAVER DAM, WHITEWATER, HARTFORD, STOUGHTON, FORT ATKINSON, WAUNAKEE, BARABOO, WAUPUN, MONROE AND VERONA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&