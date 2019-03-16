MADISON / LAKEWOOD, Colo. - Karen Thune Tegen died March 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born Karen Annette Anderson, in Sisseton, S.D., she received an art education degree from Augustana College. She married Ronald Thune in 1970 and had two sons, Ryan and Nic. Karen was a teacher and co-founder/president of Northeast Wisconsin Children’s Museum. Ron died in 1989.
Karen moved to Madison and married Peter Tegen in 1991. She received her master’s degree from UW-Madison. She worked for Wisconsin Education Association until 2007. Karen and Peter loved traveling and spending precious time with their children and grandchildren.
In 2018, they moved to Colorado, to be closer to family.
Karen leaves behind Peter Tegen; her sons, Ryan and Nic; her stepdaughters, Suzy and Annie; and six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at Evergreen Lake House in Evergreen, Colo., on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. A Lutheran service will be in Webster, S.D. this spring.