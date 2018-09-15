SUN PRAIRIE - Mary J. Tech, age 90, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Oak Park Place. She was born on June 21, 1928, in Rice Lake, the daughter of Joseph and Lillian (Swanson) Scheu. Mary was a member of Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church. She loved baking her famous banana bread. Above all, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (DuWayne) Stark; sons, Michael (Ann) Veith, Donald (Deborah) Veith, David (Judy) Veith and Steven (Bonnie Sherman) Veith; sister, Janet Anacker; many grand and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett; and son, Richard Veith.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018, with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to Oak Park Place, 718 Jupiter Drive, Madison, WI 53718. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.