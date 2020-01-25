Taylor, William "Bill" H.

ROCK SPRINGS — William “Bill” H. Taylor, age 85, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Bill was born at home, in Chicago, on July, 27 1934, to John Edgar Taylor and Grace Helen (Johncock) Taylor. Bill and his parents moved to Peru, Indiana, when he was 12. They moved back to Chicago when Bill was 17. He proudly served his country in the Army, in the 532nd armor engineers, from 1957 until 1959, serving in Italy. He worked most of his life as a sheet metal man in the heating and air conditioning business. He also worked for Goodyear and Anheuser-Busch.

He married the love of his life, Judith Ann (Bourque) Pickler, in 1983. Together, they purchased their farmette in Rock Springs, Wisconsin. After completing most of the restorations on the over 100-year-old farm house by themselves, they moved there in 1987. It was their little piece of heaven that they called Taylor’s Acher’s. Acher’s for all of the aches and pains they had on all of the work that they did in the restoration.

After retirement, Bill turned the barn into his “man cave” and spent many hours doing woodworking and making many different kinds of bird houses. He was a man of many talents and there wasn’t any job that he couldn’t do.

