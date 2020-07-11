Taylor, Robert J. "Bob"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Robert J. "Bob" Taylor, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at his home in Punta Gorda, with family by his side. He was born in Madison, Wis., on April 19, 1941, the son of Audrey and Isabel (Worringer) Taylor.

Bob met Mary Ellen Martinko, of Milwaukee, in Green Lake, Wis., in 1969 and followed her to Aruba, where he proposed. They were married on July 17, 1971, in Wisconsin and resided in McFarland, Wis. for 30 years before moving to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 2001.

A graduate of Loras College, he taught high school English in Baraboo and Delevan-Darien, Wis. He then went to work for the Wisconsin Education Association Council in Madison for 28 years, as a Field Representative and state-wide consultant for collective bargaining, later becoming a Negotiations and Arbitration Specialist.