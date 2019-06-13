COTTAGE GROVE—Orville Sylvester Taylor, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Kindred Hearts in Cottage Grove.
He was born May 6, 1934 in DeSoto Wis., the son of Harold and Elsie (Carter) Taylor. Orville was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Betty) McCollough on May 21, 1955 in Cashton, Wis.
He was an automotive mechanic working for Langer Chevrolet in Sun Prairie, Cenex in Cottage Grove and was self-employed operating Taylors Shell Service in Sun Prairie. Orville enjoyed camping with family and friends, playing cards, bowling, hunting, boating and repairing old tractors.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Taylor; two sons: Michael and Roger, a daughter, Linda (Brian) Hoth; daughter-in-law, Kelly (Strmiska) Taylor; seven grandchildren, Annie (Ryan) McClain, Kevin (Michelle) Taylor, Phillip (Raquel) Taylor, Nicholas (Kayla) Taylor, Hillary Taylor, Ashley (John) Mortenson, Trevor Hoth, seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Louise Von Ruden and close family friend Cori Bradley and family.
Orville was preceeded in death by his parents Harold and Elsie Taylor, brothers Donald, Robert and Bernard and son Jerry Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at CRESS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, 3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison
608-249-6666