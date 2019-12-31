Taylor, Esther Hougen

MADISON - Esther Hougen Taylor died peacefully Dec. 13, 2019, in Madison surrounded by family and friends. She was 97. Esther was a pillar of her family, community, and country; devoted wife, mother, grandmother, civil activist, baseball enthusiast, nature and opera lover. She had a vigorous, forceful, optimistic attitude of life, never complaining despite challenges. She always found wit, mischief and humor in simple amusing incidents and remained intellectually sharp until the end. She modeled Lutheran Christian values.

Esther was born July 16, 1922, in Madison, Wis. to Professor Olaf Hougen and Olga Berg Hougen, both of Norwegian descent. She attended Randall Elementary School and graduated as valedictorian from her West High School Class in 1940. In 1944, she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a B.S. in Economics. She was a member of Tri Delta Sorority and the honorary societies Phi Beta Kappa and Mortar Board.

After graduation, Esther worked as securities analyst at the Harris Bank in Chicago where her lifelong interest and skill in investing began. When the veterans returned from WWII, she returned to the UW for graduate studies in Economics. She received an M.A. and all but dissertation for her PH.D. under Professor Edwin Witte, one of the architects of social security.