Taylor, Donald E. “Don”

MADISON - Donald E. “Don” Taylor was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Madison, the son of the late Henry and Catherine (Corcoran) Taylor. He graduated from East High School in 1950. Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for Madison Gas & Electric as an Electric and Power Tester for over 35 years. He also worked part-time at Kohl’s grocery store for many years.

Don enjoyed playing cards, golf, basketball, and baseball with his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren in sports. He was involved with the St. Dennis Festival for many years. Don also enjoyed watching the Badgers and the Packers when they played. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Lou (Virnig) Taylor; his sons, Joseph (Kay) Taylor and John Taylor; daughters, Ann (Roger) Gausmann, Theresa Taylor, Deborah (Larry ) Gausmann and Margaret “Maggie” (Gerry Ruhland); grandsons, Shad, Matthew, and Jacob Gausmann and Daniel Fernandez; granddaughters, Katie (Jeremy) Cloud, Kara (Matthew Stegall) Taylor, Gretchen Gausmann and Leah Gausmann; great-grandsons, Xander Gausmann and Connor Cloud; sisters-in-law, Neva, Gwen, and Geri Virnig; brother-in-law, Jim Ballweg; and many nieces and nephews.

