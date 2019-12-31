Taylor, Donald E. “Don”

MADISON - Donald E. “Don” Taylor was born Jan. 27, 1932, in Madison, the son of the late Henry and Catherine (Corcoran) Taylor. He graduated from East High School in 1950. Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for Madison Gas & Electric as an Electric and Power Tester for over 35 years. He also worked part-time at Kohl’s grocery store for many years.
Don enjoyed playing cards, golf, basketball, and baseball with his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren in sports. He was involved with the St. Dennis Festival for many years. Don also enjoyed watching the Badgers and the Packers when they played. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Lou (Virnig) Taylor; his sons, Joseph (Kay) Taylor and John Taylor; daughters, Ann (Roger) Gausmann, Theresa Taylor, Deborah (Larry ) Gausmann and Margaret “Maggie” (Gerry Ruhland); grandsons, Shad, Matthew, and Jacob Gausmann and Daniel Fernandez; granddaughters, Katie (Jeremy) Cloud, Kara (Matthew Stegall) Taylor, Gretchen Gausmann and Leah Gausmann; great-grandsons, Xander Gausmann and Connor Cloud; sisters-in-law, Neva, Gwen, and Geri Virnig; brother-in-law, Jim Ballweg; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Catherine Ballweg; in-laws, Adrian and Mary Ann “Marie” Virnig, Viola DeVoe, Victor, Leonard, Thomas and Chuck Virnig; and nephew, Steve Ballweg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. A visitation will be at the GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the service on Monday.
We would like to thank the Northeast Family Clinic, UW Health, Belmont Nursing Home, Heritage Senior Living, Agrace, and SSM Health for their love and care.
Memorials may be made to Agrace, Alzheimer’s Association or St. Dennis Parish. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420