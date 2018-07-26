MADISON—Joyce E. Tardrew. After a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, Joyce Elaine Tardrew died peacefully on July 22, 2018, with her family at her side.
Joyce was born on Feb. 23, 1935, in Peshtigo, Wis., to Alice Elizabeth (Johnson) and Arthur Emmanuel Carlson. The third of five children, mother to four, grandmother to thirteen and great-grandmother to one.
Joyce was a fun-loving caregiver and a gentle and kind spirit. She brought joy to her family and organization to her brood. The grandchildren especially cherish memories of her in the kitchen producing plate after plate of Swedish Pancakes for her gathered family, and continue the tradition today with friends and family. Joyce dedicated her life to community. She was perpetually preparing a dish for the next potluck or activity and could be counted on as a volunteer whenever asked. The family fondly repeat the silly and loving nicknames she gave to the people and animals in her life, a favorite story being her pet bald chicken, dubbed “birthday suit,” who trailed behind her while doing her chores on her childhood family farm!
Joyce attended the University of Wisconsin where she joined the campus Baptist Student Fellowship. The on-campus student house, The Wayland House, led by student Pastor Shorty (George) Collins became the center of her life where she formed friendships she kept for a lifetime. An eating cooperative in the Madison tradition became the gathering spot for fellowship, friendship and food with an international membership. Most importantly, she met Philip Leslie Tardrew, a doctoral student and Fulbright Scholar from Australia, whom she married on Dec. 31, 1955, at First Baptist Church in Madison.
Phil and Joyce settled in Waukegan, Ill., where Phil accepted a job at Abbott Laboratories and later Barrington, Ill., where they raised their four children. Joyce was a devoted and beloved mother and wife. She enjoyed careers as a preschool teacher at the AAUW Preschool in Waukegan, and as a Medical Transcriptionist at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. Joyce and Phil continued their Madison fellowship, and built Cedarwood with a group of their Madison college friends, at the American Baptist Association Lawsonia site in Green Lake, Wis. The group of friends along with their growing families gathered at Cedarwood to share faith, song, campfires, golfing, cross-country skiing and community. Joyce and Phil also enjoyed traveling, especially to Adelaide, Australia, to visit the extended Aussie family. Joyce was an active church member and faithfully sang alto in the church choir, at the First Baptist Church of Waukegan and the Community Church of Barrington. Those who knew her remember her for her beauty, both inside and out. She was truly kind, and lived a life of integrity, hard work, frugality and sincerity that won our deepest respect and love. She will be greatly missed.
Joyce is survived by her brothers and sister, Curtis Carlson, Marian Frerichs, Burton Carlson and Randy Carlson; children, Michael (Sharon) Tardrew, Wendy (Joseph) Davis, Sharon (Joseph) Schafer, and Steven (Karen) Tardrew; and grandchildren, Adelaide, Ruthie, Joey, Kyle, Colin, Kelsey, Timothy, Sydney, Nathan, Emma, Sean, James and William; and great-grandson, Philip.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 11, 2018, with reception following at the FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 518 N. Franklin Ave., Madison, with Reverend Dr. Zina Jacque of the Community Church of Barrington officiating. A private family burial will be held at Dartford Cemetery, in Green Lake.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Agrace HospiceCare, Oakwood Village-University Woods Campus, and the countless employees and volunteers of the senior care industry who work tirelessly every day, to bring comfort to those who are in the final stages of their lives.
If you wish to make a memorial gift in honor of Joyce’s life and service, please consider Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.