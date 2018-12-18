Try 1 month for 99¢

DALEYVILLE—Sierra Mae Tanner, age 22, passed away on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, from injuries sustained in a car accident.

A celebration of Sierra’s life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.





