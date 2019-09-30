MIDDLETON - Jon C. Tanke, born June 18, 1961, in Rockford, Ill., lived in Middleton, Wis., and died Sept. 24, 2019, at 58. Jon graduated from Brookfield East High School, received an MBA from UW Madison, and worked as a project management consultant, most notably at Cuna Mutual, retiring early at 50.
Jon is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Liz Tanke and Mark Peter; long-term girlfriend, Cathy Marler; and son, Alex. His parents, Ruby and Keith, preceded him.
The biological confluence of the Chiricahua mountains, highlands, and the desert in Arizona were a frequented place of awe for him. Fishing on the Wisconsin River was his meditation. Eating at the “best” restaurants of Madison, Eno Vino and Louisianne’s, dancing, talking, and going on walks with his Cathy were highlights of his weeks. He taught Alex and others around him about land management, frugality, hard life skills, and his various hobbies. He biked, hiked, fished, studied astronomy, and established prairies. Alex and his prairie were his most notable prides. Pale purple coneflower and culver’s root were favorite flower species and the presence of many monarch butterflies gave him great joy.
Join us for Jon’s celebration of life on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at 5155 Sunrise Ridge Trail in Middleton. Food and drinks will be provided. To RSVP, contact Alex at alexjtanke@gmail.com
