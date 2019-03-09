MADISON - Richard Tanis, age 70, of Madison passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Rick, the son of Dick Tanis and Millie Rhule, was born April 7, 1948, in Washington, D.C. He attended Wauwatosa Schools and graduated from the UW-Madison college.
Survivors include his mother, Millie Rhule; siblings, Kathryn Tanis, Scott Rhule and Sharon Rhule; as well as cousins and many friends.
There will not be a funeral, as Rick wanted to be remembered when he was alive enjoying life with his family and friends.