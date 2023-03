May 29, 1955 - March 9, 2023

MADISON - On March 9, 2023, Tamara Jean (Ellis) Basten was born into heaven to be with her Lord and Savior.

Tammy (as she liked to be called) lived in the Madison area for over 25 years and was a bookkeeper for many businesses and private accounts.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Celebration Church in Green Bay, WI. Visitation 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Service at 11:00 a.m.

For a full obituary please visit www.hansenfuneralservice.com.