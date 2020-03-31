Tallman, Robert “Bob”

LODI -Robert “Bob” Tallman, age 80, joined his heavenly Father on Sunday, March 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on June 19, 1939, the son of Tracy and Wilma Tallman. On March 24, 1973, he married Bonnie Tallman, and they resided in Lodi for over 36 years. He had a career in the auto parts industry for over 24 years (fondly known as “Lodi Auto Bob”) working at Lodi Auto Parts with numerous Top Salesman awards. Before computers, he had a 10-foot long counter with every manufacturer’s parts manuals. In his earlier days, he GREATLY enjoyed camping, fishing, spending time at his friend Skip’s cabin up north, dancing, and bowling; later on, he enjoyed stopping at the local establishments and swapping stories with the people there. Listening to music was a huge part of his life. He always had a ready smile for everyone. Being disabled for over 35 years never slowed him down or at least from trying. Whether he was driving thorough Lodi with flags on his van or on his scooter, he always made time to greet everyone with “How are YOU?” and a big smile.