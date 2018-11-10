MIDDLETON—Robert Tallard, age 90, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, surrounded by his family. Bob was born in Madison on May 26, 1928, son of Sidney and Jeanette Tallard. He graduated from Madison West, where he met his wife, Gail Gordon. They were married on May 13, 1949, and had eight children. Bob served in the Army from 1951-53. He spent 64 years on the road selling paper products for Harder Paper, I.P.P., and Progressive Packaging.
Bob was passionate about his family, friends, golf, UW sports, music, Chrysler minivans, the Boston Red Sox and onions. He spent many memorable days playing golf at Blackhawk, Pleasant View, and Lake Wisconsin. He was known to dance for hours at his son Ed’s gigs, usually wearing out multiple dance partners that would leave the dance floor sweaty and exhausted, shoulders slumped.
Bob had a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature and the outdoors. He loved to travel to Iowa with the McCarney children, where he would watch his son-in-law Dan McCarney coach Iowa State football. He had the opportunity to watch his daughter Sue win multiple state track titles and was present when she was inducted into the Madison Sports Hall of Fame. He also watched his daughter Chris win a city golf championship and was playing with her when she made one of her 13 hole in ones.
It wasn’t unusual to hear Bob yell loud expletives when he would miss a shot during one of the late-night basketball games at the Highlands house. He also had a colorful vocabulary he could draw from when he missed short putts.
Bob was always very generous with his time and resources and helped many people throughout his lifetime. He was known for being a father to those who didn’t have one around. There were many times when a friend of one of his children would be encouraged and invited by Bob to come the YMCA, the ice cream parlor, a boat ride, or some other family activity. There was usually a large pot of soup on the stove for friends and family to dip into, and all were always welcome.
One of Dad’s favorite sayings was, “The toughest part of any job is getting started.”
We fully understand the meaning of that saying, now that we are all “getting started” in our lives without Dad. If there’s a rock ‘n’ roll heaven, you know they’ve got a hell of a fan. Rock on Dad.
Robert is survived by a sister, Barbara Johnson; his children, Dave Tallard (Nancy Curtin), Jeff Tallard (Karen), Sue Tallard, Chris Tallard, MaryAnn Paratore, Margy McCarney (Dan), Ed Tallard (Megan) Charles Tallard (Jennifer); step-grandchildren, Jillian Kristofferson (Cannon), Shane, and Melanie McCarney, Loretta Roddy (Mike), Bill (Amy) and Tiffani Curtin; grandchildren, Gary and Shawn Tallard, Weston and Auston Tallard, Sophie Tallard-Sklare, Madeline, Will, and Zack Tallard, Adelynn Roddy; and great-grandchildren, Amellia, Gabriel, Adrian and Dominick Tallard, and Erin and Cassidy Curtin. He was preceded in death by his brother Edwin; and his sister, Dora Svetnicka.
A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the East Madison Community Center.
