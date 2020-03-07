Tagliapietra, Lydia

You have free articles remaining.
MADISON - Funeral services for Lydia Tagliapietra, age 99, who passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, with Rev. Michael Radowicz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
A complete obituary has already been published.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com
Service information
Mar 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 21, 2020
11:00AM
Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
