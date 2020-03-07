Tagliapietra, Lydia

Tagliapietra, Lydia

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Funeral services for Lydia Tagliapietra, age 99, who passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, with Rev. Michael Radowicz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

A complete obituary has already been published.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

To send flowers to the family of Lydia Tagliapietra, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 21
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 21, 2020
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lydia's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Mar 21
Visitation
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lydia's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics