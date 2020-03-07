Tagliapietra, Lydia

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

MADISON - Funeral services for Lydia Tagliapietra, age 99, who passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, with Rev. Michael Radowicz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.