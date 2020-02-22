Tagliapietra, Lydia Mary (nee Triatik)

MADISON - Lydia Mary Tagliapietra (nee Triatik), age 99 (2 ½ months short of 100), passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Madison Pointe Senior Living, Madison Wis.

Lydia was born May 3, 1920, the fourth of six children to John and Sophia Triatik, in North Fond du lac, Wis. She grew up in North Fond du lac and lived at home until her marriage to Bruno Tagliapietra on July 11, 1942. They lived and farmed in Eden, Wis., where she spent many years as a housewife. She was well known for her spaghetti and meatballs, apple pies and zucchini bars. Most certainly an excellent cook and a mother who loved her sons without abandon! Everyone who knew Lydia expected kisses, hugs and laughter. Her presence was well known and appreciated.

She was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Parish in Eden, Wis. She and Bruno moved to Madison in 2007.

Lydia is survived by her sons, Danny (Dru), of Albuquerque, N.M. and Jeffrey (Sue), of Madison, Wis.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is further survived by sister-in law, Elaine Triatik; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bruno; parents, John and Sophia; sister, Anne Timmers; brothers, Dan, Cub, Ray and Fred; and many friends.