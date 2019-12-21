Tabachnick, Jeanne

Jeanne bought a camera for the trip to Africa and found herself fascinated by the people she met and worked and lived with in Nigeria. She took hundreds of black and white photos and used a darkroom at ABU to develop and print her photos. After returning to Madison, Jeanne won first prize for black and white photography in the Saturday Review magazine international photo competition. Jeanne continued to photograph people while living in Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Indonesia. “I don’t care too much about scenery but I really care about people,” she’d say. “I thought of myself as a recorder of history. I documented ordinary life activities, craft work, ways of life that I thought would disappear. For example, local potters could lose their market as people bought imported dishes, weavers might be unable to compete with imported cloth. I wanted to photograph the ingenuity of people making things.” Her photos of the daily lives of both children and adults have an immediacy and intimacy that draw the viewer into the scene as if meeting new friends. Jeanne mounted a number of exhibits of her photos both overseas and in Wisconsin. Through the UW website Africa Focus, her photographs have been solicited for inclusion in various publications and websites. She has also exhibited her photos at Oakwood Village University Woods where she and Bob lived after their retirements.