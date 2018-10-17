VERONA / ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Betsy M. Taake, age 61, passed away on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. She was born in Madison on August 4, 1957, the daughter of Daniel and Diane (Olson) Zeimet. Betsy grew up on a farm in Deerfield. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1975. She married Tom Taake on July 18, 1981. In the summer of 1982, Betsy followed her husband to Anchorage, Alaska. She owned and operated Shampoo, Etc. hair salon successfully for many years. She was loved by hundreds of friends and family in Alaska and Wisconsin.
On Sept. 3, 2001, their daughter Lilli came into their lives. After 35 wonderful years in Alaska, Betsy and Tom decided to move back to Wisconsin with Lilli to be closer to her family. Betsy began styling hair in Verona at The Suite Life Salons under the name So Gorgeous. Betsy was a beautiful, kind, loving and generous wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was Tom’s rock and loved Lilli more than the blood running through her veins. She loved her family.
Betsy is survived by her husband, Tom; her daughter, Lilli; father, Daniel Zeimet of Deerfield; siblings, William (Terry) Zeimet of Cottage Grove, Tom (Sandy) Zeimet of Atlanta, Ga., John (Dawn) Zeimet of Stoughton, George (Becka) Zeimet of Edgerton, Laura (Paul) Schwoerer of Culver, Ind., and Zach (Julie) Zeimet of Cross Plains; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Diane; and brother, Danny Zeimet.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 North Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Betsy’s memory to the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
