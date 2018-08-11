VERONA—Delores E.”Dodie” (Waelti) Syvrud passed away at Willow Pointe, Verona, on Aug. 11, 2018, after a long journey with Alzheimer’s. She was born on Jan. 6, 1942, to Alvin and Ethel (Bergen) Waelti in Monroe. She graduated from Belleville High School in 1960, and married the love of her life, Robert Syvrud, on Oct. 19, 1963. They made Verona their home and were faithful members of St. James Lutheran Church.
Dodie’s love did not stop at her family. She loved the many children in her care while being a child care provider in Verona. No child left her house without her well-known Dodie Cookies. She continued to make them for anyone stopping by until Alzheimer’s robbed her of her ability to bake. After her time raising children, she worked at the Verona Senior Center as a case manager and continued her caring and nurturing ways with Senior’s community. She enjoyed doing ceramics, playing cards, baking, and especially family time. Mom instilled in all of us the importance of being caring, loving, compassionate people and we will continue her mission to do just that.
She is survived by her husband, Robert of 54 years; and their three children, Becki (Tim) Culhane of Hartland, Roberta (Jeff) Parker of Waunakee and Eugene (Jamie) Syvrud of Lake Mills. They have eight grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah), Kelly, and Megan Culhane, Justin Reisdorf, Melissa (Taylor) Rezachek, Nolan Justmann, and Mackenzie and Madelyn Syvrud. She was also blessed to have two beautiful great-grandsons, Daniel and Charley Culhane. She is also survived by her siblings, Marlene Lasure, Butch (Chris) Waelti, Lynette (Ron) Reed, Ron (Connnie) Waelti; sister-in-law, Carol Waelti; brother-in-law, Wayne (Leona) Syvrud; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Cliff and Julia Syvrud; sister, Thelma Freeman; and brother, Leonard Waelti.
Visitation will be at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, and at ST. JAMES LUTHERAN CHURCH, 427 South Main St., Verona on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon served at the church following the service.
We want to thank Willow Pointe staff for their care of “grandma”, friends and family who visited, and those who supported our dad as he was caring for her. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
