July 30, 1929—Jan. 17, 2023

BLUE RIVER/AKAN TOWNSHIP—Sylvia M. (Sue) Tiller, 93, of rural Blue River/Akan Township, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Pine Valley Community Village Assisted Living in Richland Center, the day on which she and Sidney would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Her death came after a near year-long battle with Lymphoma.

Sue was born in Muscoda on July 30, 1929, the daughter of Ervin and Valeria (Marish) Effinger. She graduated from St. John’s High School in Muscoda and attended cosmetology college in Milwaukee where she graduated and embarked on a decades-long career. Sue operated Sue’s Beauty Salon for 67 years, retiring when the COVID Pandemic forced her retirement.

She was married to Sidney E. Tiller, Jr. on January 17, 1953, and together they lived, farmed, and raised their family on the Tiller farm in Akan Township. Sidney died as the result of a farm accident on December 26, 1975.

Sue was an energetic, devoted, and faithful woman who always had a smile and a cookie for everyone. She loved nothing more than walking the fields and hills of the farm and eliminating every weed she could find. She loved watching her cattle and taking part in the annual roundup every fall. She participated in that activity even at age 92. She loved being outdoors, gardening, especially in her wildflower garden.

She was a member of the Akan Township Zoning Committee.

In 2015, she was named one of Richland County’s Outstanding Farm Women for her work and stewardship of the family’s Century Farm in Akan Township.

She enjoyed travels to Ireland, Iceland, France, Italy, England, and Scotland, as well as a Caribbean cruise and various trips around the United States, including a special trip to Alaska. Family gatherings were also very important to Sue and her family loved being with her even when weeding the pastures was involved.

Sue is survived by her children: Philomena (John) Poole, Richland Center, Timothy (Carolyn) Tiller, rural Blue River, Mary (Ken) Drake, Cross Plains, Kimberly (Jeff) Matczak, Kaukauna, and Catherine Tiller (Jeff Vodak), Spring Green. She is also survived by her brothers: Raymond Effinger, Franklin, WI, and Roger (Diane) Efinger, Madison; sister-in-law, Patricia Effinger, Viroqua; brother-in-law, Robert Richardson, Waukesha; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Sidney. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Robert (Kay) Effinger and Richard Effinger; sister, Ellen Richardson; sister-in-law, Leona (Warner) Ambort; sister-in-law, Henrietta (Harold) Lins; sister-in-law, Marie (Willis) Elliott; brother-in-law, Franklin (Patricia) Tiller; nephews: Gregory Effinger and Joseph Ambort; and niece Tamara Effinger.

The family would like to give special thanks and appreciation to Dr. Andrew Wright, to the wonderful and devoted staff at the Kraemer Center of The Richland Hospital and Pine Valley Community Village Assisted Living. In addition, the pastoral support provided by Monsignor Michael Gorman and Father Thomas Huff.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be made to The Richland Hospital Foundation/Kraemer Center or the Pine Valley Foundation.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St Philip’s Catholic Church, Rolling Ground at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Philip’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Rolling Ground from 9:00 AM until the time of the mass at 11:00 AM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements (prattfuneralservice.com).