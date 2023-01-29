MADISON—Sylvia Brakarsh passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in Madison, WI, at age 99.
As the mother of Amy, Daniel and Jonathan and wife of Jack Brakarsh, she lived a unique life. Growing up from Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn, NY, she received a teaching degree from the Jewish Teachers Seminary and returned to school, thirty years later, to obtain an undergraduate and graduate degree in Social Work. She then worked at Mt. Sinai and North Shore Hospitals in New York as an esteemed and widely consulted oncology social worker. During summers, she was the “first lady” of Camp Boiberik, a cultural oasis for the immigrant Jewish community and the generations which followed. She had a lovely laugh and enjoyed literature, music and the arts.
Thanks to Capitol Lakes Retirement Community and Agrace for the wonderful care they provided.
She is survived by her children: Daniel and Jonathan; her daughters-in-law: Dianne Brakarsh and Barbara Kaim; and her grandchildren: Hannah and Sam Brakarsh.
