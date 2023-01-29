Sylvia Brakarsh

As the mother of Amy, Daniel and Jonathan and wife of Jack Brakarsh, she lived a unique life. Growing up from Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn, NY, she received a teaching degree from the Jewish Teachers Seminary and returned to school, thirty years later, to obtain an undergraduate and graduate degree in Social Work. She then worked at Mt. Sinai and North Shore Hospitals in New York as an esteemed and widely consulted oncology social worker. During summers, she was the “first lady” of Camp Boiberik, a cultural oasis for the immigrant Jewish community and the generations which followed. She had a lovely laugh and enjoyed literature, music and the arts.