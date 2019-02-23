MADISON / SHOREWOOD HILLS - W. Stuart Sykes, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, doctor, friend, pioneer, passed away in his Shorewood Hills home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Stuart was born on May 21, 1930, to Norman Bramhall Sykes and Evelyn Whitfield Sykes. He graduated Manchester Grammar School (England) and entered Oxford University's Lincoln College in 1948. Having earned a full academic scholarship to Oxford University, he studied medicine and biology. He spent three years of clinical training at Westminster Medical School in London, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth. He earned his degree in Medicine in July 1955. Stuart further specialized in Anesthesiology. He enjoyed playing lacrosse while at Lincoln College, especially against the teams from Cambridge University and the United States Ivy league teams.
His pioneering spirit continued after marrying his wife when he moved his family to the United States. He took a position at the University of Wisconsin Medical School and Hospital. Stuart taught and practiced medicine at the University from 1964-1996, when he retired. He was known by many titles, but none that said more about his skill/capability than "Jedi Master of Intubation." It was believed that he could put an airway in a patient from across the room.
Stuart had many accomplishments, but few were as near and dear to his heart than his tenure as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Wisconsin Society of Anesthesiology (WSA) from 1974-2010. He also was chairman of the city-wide (Madison area) Medical Credentialing Committee from 1979-1993. Emergency Medical Service (EMS) was another pioneering avenue for Stuart. He was a founding member and sponsoring physician during the creation of the Shorewood Hills EMS in 1978.
Stuart wasn't only a pioneer in his professional life, but also his personal life. After coming to the United States in the early 1960s, he and his family took numerous camping adventures across the United States and Canada. He loved opera and music throughout his life, going to concerts in Manchester (England) with his mother during World War II. He enjoyed sailing, wood working, electronics and was an avid reader.
Stuart was preceded in death by his loving mother and father, Evelyn and Norman Sykes. Stuart is survived by his extensive family, starting with his loving, devoted wife of 64 years, Elizabeth; his seven sons, Christopher (Tammy) of Minneapolis, Minn., Nicholas (Michele) of Madison, Jonathan (Bridget) of Ann Arbor, Mich., Mark (Cindy) of Waukesha, Matthew (Elizabeth) of Madison, Andrew (Sharon Bormett) of Madison, and David of Madison. He was grandfather to Eric (Stacey), Christopher (Lisa), Braena, Emilea, Lauryn, Caitlyn, Neil, Alex, Adam, Aaron (Kelsi), Austin, Stephanie (Malte), Claire and Derek (Alison), and great-grandfather to Blake, Elena and Easton.
A memorial service will be held at JOYCE RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, Wis., on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Jacobs officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., preceding the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin. A special thank you goes out to the staff and management of Comfort Keepers, Age at home with Agrace and Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.