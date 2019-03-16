MADISON / SHOREWOOD HILLS - W. Stuart Sykes, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, doctor, friend, pioneer, passed away in his Shorewood Hills home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Jacobs officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., preceding the service. The full obituary appeared in the Feb. 24, 2019, edition.