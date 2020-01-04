Sykes, James T.

MADISON/ANAHEIM, CALIF. - James (Jim) T. Sykes, a longtime local civic leader and national and international expert on aging, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. He was 84. His life’s motto, displayed in his home office, stated: “A man’s reach should exceed his grasp.” For over six decades, he strove to make a difference in the lives of the poor and elders and fought to defeat ageism and racism.

The son of a Lithuanian immigrant father of seven, Jim grew up in Duluth, Minn. The first in his family to attend college, he displayed a love for learning, reading, writing, and exploring different cultures. He shared those passions with his wife of 58 years, Marguerite, until her death in January of 2016.

Much of Jim’s early career was spent as the Director of Public Service for the Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie. While there, he developed the Colonial Club, a model community-based, long-term care program of supportive services and affordable housing for elders.

Jim was a staunch advocate for civil rights. In the mid-60s, he joined many political and church leaders who helped to register African Americans in the south. He joined sit-ins at local lunch counters after learning that people had been denied service because of the color of their skin.