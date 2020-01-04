Sykes, James T.

MADISON/ANAHEIM, CALIF. - James (Jim) T. Sykes, a longtime local civic leader and national and international expert on aging, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. He was 84. His life’s motto, displayed in his home office, stated: “A man’s reach should exceed his grasp.” For over six decades, he strove to make a difference in the lives of the poor and elders and fought to defeat ageism and racism.
The son of a Lithuanian immigrant father of seven, Jim grew up in Duluth, Minn. The first in his family to attend college, he displayed a love for learning, reading, writing, and exploring different cultures. He shared those passions with his wife of 58 years, Marguerite, until her death in January of 2016.
Much of Jim’s early career was spent as the Director of Public Service for the Wisconsin Cheeseman in Sun Prairie. While there, he developed the Colonial Club, a model community-based, long-term care program of supportive services and affordable housing for elders.
Jim was a staunch advocate for civil rights. In the mid-60s, he joined many political and church leaders who helped to register African Americans in the south. He joined sit-ins at local lunch counters after learning that people had been denied service because of the color of their skin.
In 1968, he was first elected to the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Governor Tony Earl appointed Jim in 1983 to chair the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. He also held a number of positions at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, where he lectured on public policy and long-term care.
Jim also held national leadership positions. President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the Federal Council on the Aging, which focused on the economic and social wellbeing of older Americans. He served as chair of the National Council on Aging and was appointed to a Congressional Commission that made recommendations regarding affordable housing for elders.
A recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, Jim was a Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America. He was awarded honorary membership in five Latin American gerontological societies. He was also a consultant to national and international organizations. At age 75, he was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to conduct research in Pakistan. Most recently, he received a lifetime achievement award from the American Society on Aging that he dedicated to future advocates and leaders.
He was an affectionate grandfather to his five grandchildren, Steve, Jessie and Kiki Sykes, and Megan and Sean Walsh, and cherished opportunities to listen, engage and guide each one as they journeyed down life’s path.
Jim is survived by his children, Kathy (Stephen Vetzner) of Washington, D.C., Sven (Julie) of Mission Hills, Kan., and Julie Walsh (Kevin) of Madison, Wis.; and his American Field Service son, Luis Ribeiro, of Sao Carlos, Brazil; his siblings, Esther Nygaard, Ellen Carlson, Paul Sykes, and Thomas Sykes; and many nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by his wife of two years, Diane Patterson of Anaheim, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents. John and Edith Sykes; and siblings, Garnette Petersen Doty and Frank Sykes.
Jim considered himself a humanist and believed that within each of us is a soul seeking to be all one could be. He lived a full life and will be missed.
Those who wish to remember Jim may make a charitable gift to the American Field Service, Madison Friends Society (Religious Society of Friends, Quakers), Second Harvest, University of Wisconsin Odyssey Project, or the YWCA Madison, Wis.