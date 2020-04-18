Syftestad, Eric P.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - On Monday, April 13, 2020, Eric P. Syftestad passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care, in Madison, Wis., at the age of 61, surrounded by the love of his family.

Eric was predeceased by his father, Paul Syftestad, and will be sadly missed by his mother, Jean, and siblings, Karin, Kristin, Peter (Kristin) and Paul (Jill).

Nieces and nephews, Kristina, Christopher, Lezer, Emma, Claire, Olivia, Kathryn, and many other extended family and friends will remember Eric fondly.

Eric’s career spanned 34 years at Wisconsin Dept of Natural Resources (DNR) as a Waste Management Engineer. His avocations included refereeing Madison City League and High School basketball. Eric enjoyed conversation with family and friends, European travel, spectacular sunsets, the UW Campus and Memorial Union Terrace, and driving the Wisconsin countryside enjoying the charm of all the towns along the way. Eric embraced life, lived in the moment and enjoyed every day. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.