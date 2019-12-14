Swingen, Virginia Eighmy Smith

MADISON– Virginia Eighmy Smith Swingen, age 101, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at home in Maple Bluff. She was born in Madison, Wis., on Nov. 9, 1918, to Dr. Karl W. and Bess (Eighmy) Smith. Virginia was educated at West High School in Madison in the first complete graduation class of 1936, and the University of Wisconsin where she received a BA degree in Spanish in 1940. She was a member of Delta Zeta (formerly Phi Omega Pi) sorority, and Sigma Delta Pi (Hispanic Honor Society). During World War II, she was employed at Forest Products Laboratory in Madison testing woods.

Virginia married Eldred M. Swingen, at Bethel Lutheran Church, on Sept. 28, 1946, after his graduation from law school. Together, they raised a daughter, Regina Anne. Virginia traveled and cruised extensively with her husband to Europe, the Caribbean, China, the Middle East and Egypt. Her last big trips were with her daughter to Alaska, Machu Picchu, and the Galapagos Islands.

