Swingen, Terry "Swiggy"

MINERAL POINT - Terry "Swiggy" Swingen, age 76, of Mineral Point passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 1, 1943, the son of Wallace and Dorothy (Thompson) Swingen. He married Chery Greve on May 16, 1964, in Mt. Horeb. He worked as a meat cutter and chef for many years. Terry was known for his love of golf and his telling of a good joke and story. He enjoyed his time with family and friends dearly.He is survived by his wife Chery of 56 years, 4 children; Steph (Joe) Mohlmann, Muffy Swingen, Missy (Tom) Nordstrom and Tim (Dawn) Swingen; 13 grandchildren, Emily (Ross), Nick, Jalissa (Diego), Jorah, Olivia, Matthew, Daniel, Tyler, Lauren (Caleb), Bailey, Brittney, Xander and Zeke; 2 brothers and 2 sisters, Linda (Allen) Klinger, Randy (Kathy) Swingen, Scott (Laurie) Swingen and Jodee (Larry) Teubert, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life for Terry will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME - 310 Ridge St, in Mineral Point. A private burial will be held at a later date.