Swingen, Terry "Swiggy"

MINERAL POINT—Terry “Swiggy” Swingen, age 76, of Mineral Point, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, at his home. He was born on Sept. 1, 1943, the son of Wallace and Dorothy (Thompson) Swingen.

He married Chery Greve on May 16, 1964, in Mt. Horeb. He worked as a meat cutter and chef for many years. Terry was known for his love of golf and his telling of a good joke and story. He enjoyed his time with family and friends dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Chery, of 56 years, 4 children; Steph (Joe) Mohlmann, Muffy Swingen, Missy (Tom) Nordstrom, and Tim (Dawn) Swingen; 13 grandchildren, Emily (Ross), Nick, Jalissa (Diego), Jorah, Olivia, Matthew, Daniel, Tyler, Lauren (Caleb), Bailey, Brittney, Xander, and Zeke; 2 brothers and 2 sisters, Linda Klinger, Randy (Kathy) Swingen, Scott (Laurie) Swingen and Jodie Teubert; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Terry will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME, 310 Ridge St., in Mineral Point. A private burial will be held at a later date.

