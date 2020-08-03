Swingen, Marjorie (Marge) A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - On Aug. 1, 2020, Marjorie (Marge) A. Swingen, age 100, passed away peacefully at the Glendale Gardens in Springfield, Mo. She was born in Paducah, Ill., in 1919, daughter of Edward and Clarice Stevens. On Dec. 1, 1945, she was married to Ellsworth (Ellz) Swingen in Fort Atkinson, Wis. After marriage they settled in Stoughton, Wis. Marge worked in Stoughton for several years before going to work for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources where she worked for 20 years.

After retirement she learned to golf, and they joined a couple's league at the Monona Golf Course. She and Ellz enjoyed dancing, golfing, and traveling. They took numerous trips and family gatherings together over the years. Ellz died in 2010 and Marge moved to Springfield, Mo., in 2016 to be closer to her daughter. Marge loved jazz, big band music and watching reruns of Lawrence Welk.

Marge is survived by a sister, Lois of Fond du Lac, Wis.; son, Douglas (Judi) Swingen of Bush, La.; daughter, Yvonne (Art) Sorenson from Springfield, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Sena, Sara, Jorli, Tia, Chad, Sonya, Todd, Jeni and Lindsey; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth; a son, James Ellsworth Swingen; a daughter-in-law, Enid Swingen; seven sisters and brothers.