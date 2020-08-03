Swingen, Marjorie (Marge) A.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - On Aug. 1, 2020, Marjorie (Marge) A. Swingen, age 100, passed away peacefully at the Glendale Gardens in Springfield, Mo. She was born in Paducah, Ill., in 1919, daughter of Edward and Clarice Stevens. On Dec. 1, 1945, she was married to Ellsworth (Ellz) Swingen in Fort Atkinson, Wis. After marriage they settled in Stoughton, Wis. Marge worked in Stoughton for several years before going to work for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources where she worked for 20 years.
After retirement she learned to golf, and they joined a couple's league at the Monona Golf Course. She and Ellz enjoyed dancing, golfing, and traveling. They took numerous trips and family gatherings together over the years. Ellz died in 2010 and Marge moved to Springfield, Mo., in 2016 to be closer to her daughter. Marge loved jazz, big band music and watching reruns of Lawrence Welk.
Marge is survived by a sister, Lois of Fond du Lac, Wis.; son, Douglas (Judi) Swingen of Bush, La.; daughter, Yvonne (Art) Sorenson from Springfield, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Sena, Sara, Jorli, Tia, Chad, Sonya, Todd, Jeni and Lindsey; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Ellsworth; a son, James Ellsworth Swingen; a daughter-in-law, Enid Swingen; seven sisters and brothers.
Marge will be laid to rest adjacent to Ellz at a private service at the Roselawn Mausoleum in Monona, Wis.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.