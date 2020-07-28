Swingen, Leonard N.

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

STOUGHTON — Leonard N. Swingen, age 103, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.