Swingen, Leonard N.

STOUGHTON — Leonard N. Swingen, age 103, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be published in the Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

