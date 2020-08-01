Swingen, Leonard N.

While a junior in high school, Leonard started working after school and weekends at the Stoughton Courier Hub newspaper. He worked there 20+ years until 1955. At that time, he went to work for Straus Printing in Madison until his retirement in 1982. Leonard married June Evenson on Jan. 18, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa. They remained Stoughton residents their entire lives. Leonard served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, stationed on the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Bunker Hill. At war's end, the ship transitioned to be a part of “Operation Magic Carpet,” a mission to bring the troops home. Leonard was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church and a 76-year member of the American Legion Post No. 59. He was a past commander and past historian for many years. Leonard was a member of the Wednesday Nite Classic bowling league in Stoughton for 59 years. He also belonged to the Tuesday Nite Golf league for 20 years. Leonard was most proud of shooting a hole-in-one in 1987.