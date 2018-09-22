MADISON - Virginia L. (Otto) Swenson, age 90, of Madison, left this earth to join her heavenly family on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. She was born on July 3, 1928, the daughter of Walter and Olivia (Gross) Otto, and grew up on Union Street. She attended the original St. Bernard's School and graduated from East High School in June of 1946. She fell in love and married a neighbor boy, Sherman N. Swenson in June of 1947. She liked to tell the story on how they met.
Together they were blessed with four caring children, Steven (Laurie) of Creve Coeur, Mo., Sandy (Richard) Eroen of Windsor, Susan Jensen of Windsor Heights, Iowa, and Sherri Swenson of Florida; eight loving grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Virginia was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook, and sewing was her hobby. She was a secretary/officer for the Catholic Knights, Br. No. 88 for 25 years and a member for 50+ years. In the early 70's, Virginia worked for Swiss Colony as well as Heick Moving & Storage. She worked for Dane County for almost 20 years, 16 of them with the Sheriff's Department. Virginia was a lifelong member of St. Bernard's Parish of Madison. She loved to travel and took many trips with her husband and children. Virginia's joy was her husband, Sherman, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and she spent as much time as she could with them. Her family meant everything to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sherman; brother, Walter Otto Jr; and son-in-law, Greg Jensen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or to Rainbow Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.