Swenson, Mary (Brunner)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLESON, Texas - Mary (Brunner) Swenson passed away on Jan. 08, 2020.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Mary was born in Madison, Wis. and was an East High graduate. Mary was married to Randy Swenson for 45 years. They were employed by Oscar Mayer until transferring to Fort Worth, Texas in the late 70's.

After moving to Texas, Mary attended TCC and received her RN degree and worked in many areas of nursing for over 30 years. Her beautiful smile, easy going personality, infectious laugh and care for others made nursing a perfect fit. Mary leaves behind nothing but good memories from all that knew her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.

Mary was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Mary Brunner.

She is survived by husband, Randy Swenson of Burleson, Texas; son, Brian (Tracie) Ely of Burleson, Texas; daughters, Robin Paulin (Jackie) of Honolulu, Hawaii and Jennifer Waterman of Madison, Wis.; grandchildren, Emma and Ally Ely, Kayleigh, Erin, Sean and Evan Paulin and Hannah Kerwin.

The family requests your presence to gather and celebrate Mary's life on July 16, 2020 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Doubledays in Cottage Grove, Wis. Food and beverages will be provided. Mary's passing has left a big void in many that knew and loved her but she would still want us to laugh, celebrate when we can, and most of all enjoy life.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Swenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.