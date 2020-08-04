Swenson, Lynn Kathleen (Peters)

In 1965, Lynn married Robert (Bob) Swenson, in Mineral Point, Wis. Shortly thereafter, they settled in Janesville, Wis., and raised their five children. Lynn dedicated herself to her family and was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, as well as various community organizations, including ECHO Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, Roosevelt School Breakfast Club, the PTA and PTO, and Rotary Gardens. Lynn was also a loving P.E.O. sister in Chapter CK-Janesville for over forty years, holding all officer positions over that time. From 2012-2019, Lynn enjoyed working at Talbots clothing store in Madison, Wis., where she gained a loyal customer following. Her co-workers described her as having "sparked endless amounts of joy in the lives of many of [their] customers and associates. She had an unprecedented ability to make every person that she interacts with feel like they are the only person in the room.”