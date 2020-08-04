Swenson, Lynn Kathleen (Peters)

MIDDLETON - Lynn Kathleen (Peters) Swenson died in her home after a year-long courageous battle with mesothelioma cancer on Aug. 3, 2020, in Middleton, Wis., at the age of 76.
Lynn was born in Hutsonville, Ill., on Sept. 2, 1943, the daughter of Burton and Dorothy (Stockstill) Peters. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1961 and received her associate's degree from Milwaukee's Patricia Stevens College in 1963.
In 1965, Lynn married Robert (Bob) Swenson, in Mineral Point, Wis. Shortly thereafter, they settled in Janesville, Wis., and raised their five children. Lynn dedicated herself to her family and was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, as well as various community organizations, including ECHO Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, Roosevelt School Breakfast Club, the PTA and PTO, and Rotary Gardens. Lynn was also a loving P.E.O. sister in Chapter CK-Janesville for over forty years, holding all officer positions over that time. From 2012-2019, Lynn enjoyed working at Talbots clothing store in Madison, Wis., where she gained a loyal customer following. Her co-workers described her as having "sparked endless amounts of joy in the lives of many of [their] customers and associates. She had an unprecedented ability to make every person that she interacts with feel like they are the only person in the room.”
Other passions for Lynn included entertaining friends and family, gardening, baking, writing, and spending time at their beloved lake cottage in Pardeeville, Wis. In 2020, she and Bob moved to Middleton, Wis., where she enjoyed the last few months of her life surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Her family will miss her amazing talents in the kitchen, her classic sense of style, her regular phone calls, her emoji-filled text messages, and most of all, her loving and generous heart.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Swenson; children, Martha (Kirk) Wahlstrom, Elizabeth (Guy) Carlson, Robert Jr. (Gina) Swenson, John Swenson (Jamie Davis), Mary (Kevin) Swenson-Fredendall; grandchildren, Yali, Vivienne, Augustine, Sam, Grace, Lucy, Tommy, Olivia, Joey, Ava, Charlie, Simon, and Sylvia; sister, Nancy (Peters) Lyons Johnson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Peters.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Jacqueline Mullvain and team from SSM Health Cancer Care; the Agrace Hospice care team; Father Andy Jones of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church; and the many friends, family, and co-workers who sent Lynn gifts, flowers, and encouraging letters, texts, and emails as her illness progressed. She was truly loved.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lynn Swenson to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent Street, Madison, WI, 53726. In addition, donations can be made to support mesothelioma research at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the “University of Chicago Medicine”, University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Lynn Swenson Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. You can also donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/lynn-swenson.
