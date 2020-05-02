Swenson, Ludell (Lydell) D.

MADISON - Ludell (Lydell) D. Swenson, 61, “walked” into God's arms April 22, 2020.
He was born March 19th, 1959, and lived the better part of his life in Madison. Though severely handicapped he traveled and enjoyed his life with the help of many people. He is survived by sisters, Sandra (Ron) Zuehlke of Brodhead, Luann (Phil) Wolden of Monroe; many nieces and nephews; his faithful friend and attendant for the last twelve years, Guy Swansbro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ludell and Eva Swenson; brother, Dean Allen; and niece, Kari Wolden Stitt.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany, Wis. The DL NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME in Brodhead is assisting the family.
We his sisters, wish to thank Options of Madison, his attendant, St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison for their excellent care.
www.dlnewcomfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
