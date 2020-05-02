Swenson, Ludell (Lydell) D.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

He was born March 19th, 1959, and lived the better part of his life in Madison. Though severely handicapped he traveled and enjoyed his life with the help of many people. He is survived by sisters, Sandra (Ron) Zuehlke of Brodhead, Luann (Phil) Wolden of Monroe; many nieces and nephews; his faithful friend and attendant for the last twelve years, Guy Swansbro.