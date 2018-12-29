NEWVILLE / OREGON - Kevin D. Swenson, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. He was born on April 9, 1957, in Madison, the son of Keith and Donna (Jorgensen) Gallagher. Kevin graduated from Oregon High School in 1976.
He worked as an operating engineer for Pertzborn Plumbing for many years. He was a member of Operator Engineers Local No. 139. Kevin raced many years at Madison International Speedway, loved riding his motorcycle and could fix anything with an engine.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Donna Swenson; sisters, Diane (Bob) Kelly and Kim (Richard) Wisden; brother, Dean (Michelle) Swenson; nieces, Ashlee (Ben) Kojo, Tori Swenson, Olivia and Elizabeth Wisden; nephew, Brad Leslie; and two very special great-nephews, Easton and Bryant Kojo. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Gallagher; and stepfather, Sonny Swenson.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, with a luncheon held during the gathering.
The family wishes to thank the staff of DaVita Dialysis, Janesville, Heartland Hospice and all of his neighbors for all their wonderful care and support given to him throughout the years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.