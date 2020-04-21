Swenson, Kathryn Ann "Kate"

MADISON - Katie was born in Madison, Wis. on May 17th, 1986, to Bill and Maureen Swenson. She was always feisty, full of energy and mischief, with an incredibly loving and giving heart. All she wanted to be in life was a Mom. She was so excited and happy as each of her three beautiful wonders were born!
Katie attended St. Maria Goretti Catholic Parish School for nine years, then James Madison Memorial and Malcolm Shabazz High Schools. She adored theatre and was involved in Stagecoach Players for a number of years. She loved softball and played at SMG and on recreational teams with her great friend, Katie Runk.
After HS, she went on to become a very talented and hard working hairstylist. She had many stories about the wonderful people she met wherever she worked. During the time she owned and operated the Meadowood Barber Shop, she organized several fundraisers for friends in need.
After a courageous struggle with infections, months and months of hospitalizations and multiple open heart surgeries, Katie lost her battle for life. Her generous heart just gave out on April 17.
Katie's laughter, sense of humor and zest for life will be monumentally missed. She is survived by her three children, Keevon (12) Tianna (10) and Taleah (5); her sister, Meagan Swenson (Jen Pope) of Milwaukee; brothers, John Swenson(Jenny Morrison) of Orlando, Fla. and William Swenson (Edith Merlot); and her parents, Bill and Maureen Swenson; maternal grandmother, Ruth Tormey; and paternal grandfather, James Swenson, all of Madison. She is further survived by many loving and caring aunts and uncles and cousins and a special nephew, Logan.
Katie was a good friend to many and she has many friends that will grieve her passing along with our family.
Jesus has you now honey, you are free of pain and at peace. Watch over your babies. We love you, Sweet Potato.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church at a future date due to the current Safer At Home order.
