Swenson, Kathryn Ann "Kate"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Katie was born in Madison, Wis. on May 17th, 1986, to Bill and Maureen Swenson. She was always feisty, full of energy and mischief, with an incredibly loving and giving heart. All she wanted to be in life was a Mom. She was so excited and happy as each of her three beautiful wonders were born!

Katie attended St. Maria Goretti Catholic Parish School for nine years, then James Madison Memorial and Malcolm Shabazz High Schools. She adored theatre and was involved in Stagecoach Players for a number of years. She loved softball and played at SMG and on recreational teams with her great friend, Katie Runk.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

After HS, she went on to become a very talented and hard working hairstylist. She had many stories about the wonderful people she met wherever she worked. During the time she owned and operated the Meadowood Barber Shop, she organized several fundraisers for friends in need.

After a courageous struggle with infections, months and months of hospitalizations and multiple open heart surgeries, Katie lost her battle for life. Her generous heart just gave out on April 17.